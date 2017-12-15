Papenfuse: Harrisburg will move forward with Susquehanna Township composting facility if DEP approves

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – About a dozen concerned residents spoke out at a Susquehanna Township Commissioners meeting Thursday evening about a proposed composting facility for Harrisburg.

Some people who live in the township are worried about the proposed five-acre facility on a vacant 42-acre plot of land. It’s owned by the Harrisburg School District but located in Susquehanna Township.

“We do not want a composting site in Edgemont. Period,” said Pat Thompson.

“My grandmother used to whoop me, and she said one thing, ‘I don’t care what you say boy, you can’t make right out of wrong no matter how hard you try,'” Susquehanna Township resident Stanley Lawson said.

“I’ve spoken here two other times, and we’ve talked about health concerns, property values. We’re very concerned about property values and the traffic,” said Rep. Sue Helm R-Dauphin & Lebanon Counties.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse says many of their concerns come from misinformation.

“I feel we’ve worked really hard to incorporate public concerns into our revised permit application,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse-D said.

Papenfuse presented his new plan and presented a video, which is on Harrisburg’s website.

“I felt that some of the people speaking out tonight still weren’t clear exactly where the site was going to be exactly, how traffic was going to work, whether or not there were health risks, and I feel the video really addressed those issues,” Papenfuse.

Papenfuse is expecting to apply for a permit with the DEP in late January. He says Harrisburg will go through with plans for the composting facility if it’s approved.