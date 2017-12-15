Omarosa: Trump’s senior staff has no blacks left

By Published:
Omarosa Manigault
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, Omarosa Manigault smiles at reporters as she walks through the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman, one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent African-American supporters, plans to leave the administration next month. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman says her departure from the White House means President Donald Trump will have no African-Americans on his senior staff.

Manigault Newman tells ABC’s “Nightline” for its program airing early Friday that most of the other senior advisers are white and had never worked with minorities and didn’t know how to interact with them.

She says she resigned from her job and denies reports that she was fired or made a scene while being escorted from White House grounds.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted earlier Thursday that the White House team is diverse “across the board.”

Manigault Newman has known Trump since appearing on the first season of “The Apprentice.” She says he learned of her departure by watching the news.

