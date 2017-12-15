Omarosa: Trump’s senior staff has no blacks left

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman says her departure from the White House means President Donald Trump will have no African-Americans on his senior staff.

Manigault Newman tells ABC’s “Nightline” for its program airing early Friday that most of the other senior advisers are white and had never worked with minorities and didn’t know how to interact with them.

She says she resigned from her job and denies reports that she was fired or made a scene while being escorted from White House grounds.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted earlier Thursday that the White House team is diverse “across the board.”

Manigault Newman has known Trump since appearing on the first season of “The Apprentice.” She says he learned of her departure by watching the news.