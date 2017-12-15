Mario Batali kicked off ABC amid misconduct allegations

MARK KENNEDY, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Mario Batali
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 20, 2016, file photo, Mario Batali attends an awards dinner in New York. Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behavior. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been kicked off ABC’s “The Chew” amid allegations from several women that he touched them inappropriately.

ABC said that while it was not aware of any inappropriate behavior involving him and the show, the network says “we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct.”

Batali apologized in a statement Monday, and said that “much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted.” His representative did not return a message seeking comment Friday.

Batali, who has appeared on “The Chew” since its debut six years ago, oversees several restaurants in a handful of cities. The Food Network had planned to relaunch his show “Molto Mario” next year, but said Monday it would be put on hold.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s