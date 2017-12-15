Man gets prison for beating, stalking ex-girlfriend

Published:
Gebron Reid (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man who spent more than a year in prison for stalking his ex-girlfriend will serve up to five more years for breaking into her home and beating her.

Gebron Reid, 23, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to felony counts of burglary and stalking and misdemeanor simple assault. The district attorney’s office said in exchange for the plea, he will serve 2.5 to 5 years.

Reid on April 18 kicked open the front door of the woman’s George Street home and chased her outside where he assaulted her, striking her head on the sidewalk.

Because he was previously convicted of stalking the woman, the charge became a felony in this case.

 

