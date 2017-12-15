Man arrested after Harrisburg home robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old homeless man was arrested after a home robbery and an armed mugging in the city.

Jousie Rivera had a gun when he entered the Ivey Lane home around 10:23 p.m. Thursday, police said. People in the home told investigators they locked themselves in the bathroom with their children to avoid the intruder.

Around 11:40 p.m., a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint by a masked man who demanded his wallet in the area of South 17th and Brookwood streets.

Then around 12:07 a.m. Friday, Police said Rivera returned to the Ivey Lane home and began pounding on a door. Officers responded and arrested Rivera.

Police said the gun used in the crimes fell to the ground as Rivera struggled with the officers. Once he was in custody, he was searched and had property from both incidents on him.

He’s charged with two counts of robbery and related crimes.