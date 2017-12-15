Kin: Woman killed by ex 1 day before child support hearing

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting at the Penn State University campus in Beaver County in Monaca, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Police say a woman who worked at a Penn State satellite campus was apparently shot dead in the university parking lot by her estranged husband and the man then killed himself. (Kate Malongowski/Beaver County Times via AP)

MONACA, Pa. (AP) – Those close to a woman who was shot and killed by her estranged husband at a Penn State satellite campus before he turned the gun on himself say she’d become increasingly afraid for her safety.

State police say 49-year-old Lesli Kelly was on break from her shift at the campus cafeteria Wednesday when her ex-husband arrived, saying he had Christmas gifts for their children.

The woman had a brief conversation with 52-year-old William Kelly before he pulled out a handgun and fired.

Her current boyfriend and co-worker tells WTAE-TV he saw the shooting from their workplace window.

While police say they received harassment complaints, Lesli Kelly never filed a protection order against him.

Her family says the two were scheduled for a court hearing Thursday on child support payments. Their children are 12, 14 and 18.

