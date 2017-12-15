How to count 100 calories of Christmas cookies

From now until the New Year, it seems we’re surrounded by festive foods and sweets.

Even the cookies on your supermarket shelves are dressing up a little, changing their shapes and shifting to holiday flavors.

How do you stay in control if you’re kooky for cookies? Consumer Reports says you should start by knowing what 100 calories look like.

Open a box of Pepperidge Farm Gingerman Cookies, and you can have 3.1 cookies. If you’re snacking on Nabisco Winter Oreos or Keebler Fudge Stripes, you can have just 1.4 cookies.

Here are a few other favorites:

Bahlsen Pfeffernusse – 2.5 cookies

Sherwood Danish Delights – 2.4 cookies

Pepperidge Farm Milano Cookies Candy – 1.5 cookies

Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Shape Sugar Cookies – 1.8 cookies

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Stars Shortbread – 2.9 cookies

—

