Harrisburg schools take action after parent reports student harassment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg School District is taking action after a parent reported she has been harassed by students while picking up her children.

A spokeswoman said the district has increased the number of safety monitors during dismissal from the Rowland and Scott schools. We’re told the district’s security manager will oversee the efforts until further notice.

The district is still reviewing a video recorded by the parent.

The woman told ABC27 News the harassment began Monday and continued on Tuesday at 19th and Derry streets. She said the problems began soon after she stopped a girl from falling during a play fight.

She said the girl turned on her and began shouting profanities, and nearly 30 students soon gathered around her van and prevented her from driving away as they kicked the vehicle and threw rocks.