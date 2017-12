Police are looking for the suspect in an overnight shooting in Harrisburg.

Police said around 1:40 a.m. Friday, a man in his 30’s was shot in the arm and leg. They said it happened inside a home on the 2300 block of North 4th Street.

The victim was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital where he was expected to be treated and released.

People in the neighborhood called 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots.