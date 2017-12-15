Harrisburg plans solar energy project to benefit residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf announced in November that the Solar Energy Program guidelines have been updated to include grants and loans.

The program will begin accepting applications and is offering nearly $30 million in funds to help promote the use of solar energy in Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse says his administration is interested in applying for grant money.

“We think Reservoir Park would be an ideal location,” he said. “There is plenty of space for the solar panel project, and it would not have an impact on the use of the park.”

Park maintenance director Ronald Taylor said the city plans to install 1,500 solar panels. He said if the project is approved, residents would benefit financially.

“Harrisburg would generate revenue and cut costs for energy,” he said. “Residents would pay less for power, so it is a win across the board.”

Taylor said the city will submit an application in January. He says they will hold meetings to get input from the public and if all goes well, the project could be up and running in 12 to 18 months.