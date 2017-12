MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The runway at Harrisburg International Airport was temporarily closed Friday afternoon after a military plane blew two tires while landing.

The C-130 plane touched down at the airport shortly after 1 p.m. The airport tweeted that the runway has been closed while the plane is removed.

The runway remained closed at 2:25 p.m.

Travellers were urged to check with their airline for flight status information.

