Greencastle-Antrim School District teachers authorize strike

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) Teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District have voted to authorize a strike after a contract dispute with the school board.

Teachers have been working without a contract since August 31.

Someone from the state was appointed to review the contract bargaining and issue an impartial report.

The school board rejected the report at a meeting this week. The teachers were hoping they would accept the results.

Teachers can now strike at any time as long as they give the district 48-hours notice.