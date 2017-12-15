Grand jury report due on fraternity culture at Penn State

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Centre County, Pa., District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, left, announces the findings of an investigation into the death of Penn State University fraternity pledge Tim Piazza, seen in photo at right, as his parents, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, second and third from left, stand nearby during a news conference in Bellefonte, Pa. (Abby Drey /Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A grand jury’s report in the wake of a pledge’s drinking death is expected to shed light into the fraternity culture at Penn State University.

District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller will discuss the panel’s report and recommendations on Friday.

Twenty-six people face criminal charges related to the Feb. 4 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. His death occurred two days after he suffered a series of falls and consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol during a pledge bid night at the Penn State chapter of Beta Theta Pi.

Some fraternity members face charges that could result in prison terms, while others are accused of hazing and alcohol violations.

A judge is deciding whether to let prosecutors pursue dismissed charges in the case.

