Fire companies use hockey game as unique training opportunity

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Volunteer firefighters from Millersburg and Elizabethville competed in street hockey on Thursday, but it wasn’t all fun and games.

Wearing full firefighting gear, including self contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), the members treated the exhibition as training.

“Every Thursday night, we do our training,” said TJ Acker of Millersburg Fire Company. “Tonight, we decided to spruce it up a little bit.”

After removing fire apparatus from the station, the engine bay floor served as a make shift rink. Fire hoses marked out of bounds, as Millersburg squared off in three, five-minute periods against their counterparts from Reliance Hose Company #1 of Elizabethville.

“Its actually building teamwork,” said Millersburg Fire Chief Doug Snyder. “We’re having fun. Actually, the training value of it, breathing with the SCBA, it is actually making them work like they’re at a real fire.”

After playing the first period, Millersburg Firefighter Seth Lenker said the physical toll was undeniable.

“The gear can weigh anywhere from 50 to 70 pounds,” said Lenker. “The big thing is mobility, It really restricts it. It is not like wearing shorts and a t-shirt. Running and everything else takes twice the effort.”

Acker says the hockey game was a good morale booster, and a chance for firefighters from neighboring companies to get acquainted prior to meeting at the scene of an emergency.

“It just puts another twist on conditioning,” added Acker. “It shows that we work hard in our preparation and training in order to serve the community, but what we do can also be a lot of fun.”