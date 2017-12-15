Duncannon man dies in crash on Route 849

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM)- A 28-year-old Duncannon man died after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County early Friday.

State police said the man was a passenger in a 2015 Nissan Altima that struck a fence and a tree after leaving the roadway in a curve around 2:30 a.m.

The crash occurred in the 400 block of Newport Road, also known as Route 849, in Wheatfield Township.

Police did not immediately release the man’s name.

The driver, also a 28-year-old Duncannon man, was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries, police said.