HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 50 names were added to a memorial for victims of DUI crashes in Pennsylvania.

The DUI Victims Memorial Garden is located along North Front Street. It honors and remembers Pennsylvanians who are killed every year in impaired driving crashes.

The garden has over 2,150 bricks engraved with DUI victims’ names.

The names of 53 people will be added to it soon.

The garden was dedicated on October 2, 2003. It is the first statewide DUI victims memorial garden.