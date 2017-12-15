Detained Dreamer released from prison

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Osman Enriquez is glad to be out of prison and looking forward to celebrating his son’s first birthday this weekend.

He shared his story after his release Thursday from York County Prison.

The 27-year-old lives in Lancaster County but is originally from Guatemala. He was supposed to be protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA. The federal order covered children who were brought to the United States but didn’t have the proper paperwork.

Enriquez said he was in the middle of renewing his DACA application but the paperwork was stuck in the mail when he was pulled over for a traffic stop this week. Without proper paperwork, he was detained at the prison.

Now that Enriquez is out, he feels like he’s been given a second chance.

“I feel like I can go back to work and hopefully soon refile my DACA,” he said through a translator. “I want to do things the correct way.”

Enriquez and Church World Service, the group helping him with his application, aren’t sure why he was released. He said without his DACA, he fears he could go back to the prison at any time.

“That hits me hard,” he said through the translator, “but I have a good lawyer that will fight for me.”

Enriquez will still have to fight his case in a Philadelphia immigration court.