Costco, Hunter warn light globes can fall from ceiling fans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHTM) – Hunter Fan Company has recalled nearly 170,000 ceiling fans after 38 reports of the light globe falling.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the owner’s manual instructs people to install the light globe incorrectly. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves Hunter Contempo ceiling fan models 59176 and 59174. The model number can be found on a label on top of the motor housing.

The fans were sold at Costco stores and at Costco.com from January 2016 through August 2017. Refurbished fans were sold online during the same period on eBay, Amazon, and Groupon.

The safety commission says people who have a recalled Contempo model ceiling fan should make sure the light globe is installed correctly by turning it clockwise until it stops and is resting firmly in place.

Costco and Hunter Fan Company are contacting all known purchasers and providing new instructions for installing the light globe.