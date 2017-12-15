Computers, electronics stolen from elementary school

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say someone stole more than $11,000 worth of iPads, computers and other electronics from an elementary school.

The theft occurred during a burglary at Burrowes Elementary School, at 1001 East Orange Street in Lancaster Township, sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who’s responsible. They released a surveillance photograph on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or their anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.

