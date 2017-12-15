Complex life of Kentucky legislator ends in suicide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Rep. Dan Johnson’s biography claimed he was a peacekeeper at the Rodney King riots, a White House chaplain to three presidents and a 9/11 first responder who helped at Ground Zero.

But the lawmaker’s carefully crafted history crumbled this week after the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting tore down his claims and portrayed him as a con man who was accused of sexual assault by a teen girl.

Johnson denied it all.

By Wednesday night, he had fatally shot himself on a rural road.

The death of the 57-year-old jolted Republican leaders, who were already struggling with a sexual harassment scandal that toppled the state’s first GOP House speaker in nearly 100 years plus three other Republican committee chairmen.

