Another quick hit of light snow today

Clear skies overnight have allowed temperatures to drop off nicely and most backyards are kicking this Friday off in the teens. This cold air will play a key factor in some more light snow later today. Trends in the forecast guidance since yesterday have shown increasing chances for light snow to extend north and west from a coastal storm. Light snow should develop during the late morning hours today and continue through the afternoon. Thanks to the cold air in place, it won’t have trouble sticking. A coating to 1 inch of snow is expected from this brush by with a coastal low. Areas east of the Susquehanna River stand the best chance to pick up 1 inch of snow. Most areas will likely only see a brief coating today. Highs will only be in the upper 20s this afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows dipping into the lower 20s.

The weekend starts cold and breezy with highs in the 30s Saturday. A few flurries are also possible Saturday, especially north and west of Harrisburg. Milder air returns on Sunday and will last into early next week. An increase in temperatures will also bring an increase in clouds for Sunday through Tuesday. A stray rain or snow shower is possible Sunday, with more showers possible on Tuesday as we approach 50 degrees. A look ahead to Christmas shows the potential for a rain maker lifting northward out of the Gulf of Mexico. Southern states could see a soggy Christmas and we will have to watch to see if any rain or snow heads northward. Nothing is for certain at this point, but we will be tracking changes in the model guidance closely and will certainly stay on top of the holiday forecast for you. Enjoy another round of light snow today!