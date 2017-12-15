4 deer test positive for fatal disease on quarantined hunting preserves

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four captive deer on hunting preserves in Franklin and Fulton counties have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The state Department of Agriculture said the disease was confirmed in three white-tailed deer on the hunting preserve in Franklin County and in one deer at the Fulton County location.

Both preserves were under quarantine for the disease because of previous positive test results. All four deer were born and raised on the Fulton County farm.

Chronic wasting disease attacks the brain of infected deer, elk and moose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no strong evidence that humans or livestock can contract the illness.

Forty-four deer in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the disease since it was discovered in the state in 2012.