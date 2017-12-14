Woman, 84, fatally struck in North Cornwall

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – An 84-year-old Lebanon County woman died when she was struck by a van Wednesday evening in North Cornwall Township.

Kathleen Roof was struck near her home in the 1800 block of Colebrook Road, township police said.

Police were called the pedestrian crash around 5:45 p.m. and found Roof lying on the roadway. The coroner’s office responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The van that struck her was in the northbound travel lane, police said.

No charges were filed against the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.