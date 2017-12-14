Woman, 84, fatally struck in North Cornwall

By Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – An 84-year-old Lebanon County woman died when she was struck by a van Wednesday evening in North Cornwall Township.

Kathleen Roof was struck near her home in the 1800 block of Colebrook Road, township police said.

Police were called the pedestrian crash around 5:45 p.m. and found Roof lying on the roadway. The coroner’s office responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The van that struck her was in the northbound travel lane, police said.

No charges were filed against the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s