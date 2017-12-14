What’s Going Around: seasonal reactions, mono, stomach bug

Providers at Summit Health’s urgent care clinics in Cumberland and Franklin Counties say they’ve seen patients coming in thinking they are sick, only to find out, in some cases, it’s a seasonal reaction.

Recently they’ve noticed a trend of patients coming in with a dry cough and sore throat thinking they had an upper respiratory infection or a virus, only to realize they are having a reaction from their furnace and dry air.

If you don’t have a fever or other symptoms, it might be worth trying a cool-mist humidifier at night if you notice a dry cough. Of course, if symptoms don’t improve, you will want to get checked out.

Also, beware some real Christmas trees could aggravate allergies or have mold, creating irritants for those with asthma. If you noticed symptoms around the same time you trimmed your tree, you might not be sick.

UPMC Pinnacle’s Heritage Pediatrics reports they are still seeing a lot of coughs. Many of these coughs are form upper respiratory congestion and post nasal drip as you would see in a common cold. But sometimes the amount of drainage is significant and causing some gagging or vomiting, according to Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman.

It helps to sleep in an upright position, stay hydrated and use a humidifier in the room to keep the secretions loose. Also if you have a younger child teach them how to blow their nose completely to lessen the amount of drainage that goes back to the throat and to help with breathing more comfortably. If they need assistance with a nasal suction bulb, that is appropriate as well, Zimmerman said.

If there are fevers that are there more than three days in a row, or persistent fevers that do not respond to fever reducers like Tylenol, then call your doctor. Also if your child’s energy level is low, or if they appear to be struggling to breathe or sound wheezy, they should be seen by the doctor.

For prevention, teach your child to cough into their elbow to keep the respiratory droplets from spreading as far in the air. If they cough into their hands, they should wash them immediately.

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw a surge in the number of colds and some flu-like illnesses, but no positive flu tests at this point.

With viral illnesses being seen in high numbers, they have been seeing proportional increases in sinusitis, ear infections and viral conjunctivitis.

They have continued to see a high number of sore throats as well, with strep being 50 percent, viral being about 40 percent, and mono causing around 10 percent of sore throat cases. They said there has been an increase in mono cases over the past two weeks.

In infants and toddlers, bronchiolitis continues to be seen in moderate numbers, and croup is unfortunately making a comeback.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about mono:

“Mono stands for a virus called mononucleosis, which affects the spleen, lymph nodes and tonsils, while causing a body-wide illness with or without extreme fatigue.

Though in the past it has been labeled as ‘the kissing disease,’ mono is spread through secretions and even coughing.

You can get mono at any age-not just in the teen years.

Because it affects organs in the immune system, mono can cause inflammation of the spleen (left abdomen), lymph nodes throughout the body, and the tonsils in the throat. When any of these organs swell, they can be painful, which is why the typical presentation of mono is a sore throat and painful, swollen lymph nodes.

The only way to test for mono is a blood test that is ordered by your child’s doctor.

Mono isn’t the only thing that causes sore throat, swollen lymph nodes and belly pain, however. The more common cause of this symptom combination is strep throat, followed by viral pharyngitis. It’s important that a sore throat like this is tested for strep and evaluated by your child’s doctor.

For mono, there is unfortunately no curative treatment, but the immune system will eventually kill off the virus. In the meantime, for at least three weeks, it’s important to avoid contact sports or situations where the child might fall from a height or be significantly jostled, as the inflamed spleen could rupture with a moderate impact.”

The pediatricians of Penn State Children’s Hospital report an uptick in viruses often seen during the winter, including rhinovirus, which causes the common cold, and RSV, another respiratory virus. In just the past week, we’ve also seen an increase in adenovirus and parainfluenza cases. Both adenovirus and parainfluenza also cause cold-like symptoms.

Their physicians note that it’s common to have a cough associated with a cold, sometimes for three or more weeks. The key is that the symptoms should gradually get better. If the symptoms continue to worsen after a few weeks, that’s when it could be time to see a doctor.

This week, WellSpan Medical Group providers are seeing an increase in a viral gastrointestinal illness, with symptoms, such as diarrhea and vomiting, lasting one to two days. If you or someone in your household are experiencing symptoms, techniques such as frequent handwashing following bathroom use are recommended. It is also recommended that sick individuals stay home from work or school, to prevent spreading the illness to others. Those affected should also stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. If symptoms do not improve after two days, WellSpan Medical Group providers recommend seeking medical care.

WellSpan Medical Group is still stressing the importance of annual flu vaccinations – the best defense against the flu. Anyone looking to schedule their flu vaccine may contact their primary care provider. For additional information, visit http://www.WellSpan.org