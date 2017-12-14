Val’s Kids: Shay

By Published:

A tween is hoping her Christmas wish list will come true. Twelve year-old Shay enjoyed a sweet day at The Chocolate Lab in Hershey learning all about the chocolate making process. The young lady is very artistic and enjoys singing and dancing. Shay is active and likes bike riding and swimming. Shay loves football, her favorite team is the Eagles. Shay and her caseworker share their wish for her future.

“I want to be a registered nurse. ” Shay said. “We are just hoping that we can get a family that can take her for Christmas if Santa Clause could deliver that for us we’d be happy, “Joan Taormina, Shay’s case worker said. Shay’s favorite foods are pizza and chicken. Shay would love to have siblings and pets.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.
http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s