Trump Jr. finishes 9-hour interview in Senate

By Published:
FILE - In this May 8, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Indianapolis. President Donald Trump’s eldest son acknowledged Monday, July 10, 2017, that he met a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign to hear information about his father’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump Jr. has finished a nine-hour interview with the Senate intelligence committee, concluding his third interview on Capitol Hill as part of probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump Jr.’s closed-door meeting with Senate staff came a week after he spoke to lawmakers on the House intelligence committee. The Senate Judiciary Committee interviewed him in September.

All three panels are investigating the meddling and whether President Donald Trump’s campaign was involved. Investigators have been looking into a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer that Trump Jr. and other campaign officials attended.

The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence panel, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, has said he wants Trump Jr. to return for a public hearing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s