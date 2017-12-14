Trump Jr. finishes 9-hour interview in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump Jr. has finished a nine-hour interview with the Senate intelligence committee, concluding his third interview on Capitol Hill as part of probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump Jr.’s closed-door meeting with Senate staff came a week after he spoke to lawmakers on the House intelligence committee. The Senate Judiciary Committee interviewed him in September.

All three panels are investigating the meddling and whether President Donald Trump’s campaign was involved. Investigators have been looking into a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer that Trump Jr. and other campaign officials attended.

The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence panel, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, has said he wants Trump Jr. to return for a public hearing.