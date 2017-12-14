Tom Ridge returns home after heart attack

The Associated Press Published:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge has returned to his home in suburban Washington D.C., nearly a month after suffering a heart attack.

A spokesman says Ridge arrived at his Maryland home Wednesday after leaving a Texas rehabilitation center. He was attending a Republican Governors Association conference in Austin when he had the heart attack Nov. 16.

The 72-year-old Republican served two terms as Pennsylvania’s governor, from 1995 to 2001. He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.

The spokesman says Ridge wants to thank his well-wishers and the medical professionals who have assisted in his recovery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s