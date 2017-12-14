Report: 3 women accuse music mogul Russell Simmons of rape

By Published:
Russell Simmons
FILE - In this July 18, 2015 file photo, Russell Simmons speaks appears at the RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation's Art for Life Benefit in Water Mill, N.Y. Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them. Simmons, in a statement to the paper, vehemently denied what he called “these horrific accusations,” saying all his relations have been consensual. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.

In a statement Simmons vehemently denied what he called “these horrific accusations,” saying all his relations have been consensual.

The accusations reported by the Times Wednesday stem from the 1980s and 1990s. One woman, Drew Dixon, said Simmons raped her in his downtown apartment in 1995. Another, Tina Baker, said Simmons raped her in the early ’90s, when he was her manager. A third, Toni Sallie, a music journalist, said he raped her in 1988, also in his apartment.

Last month, HBO said it would edit out any link to Simmons in its “All Def Comedy” show in the wake of a sexual misconduct allegation by screenwriter Jenny Lumet.

