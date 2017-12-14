Police warn of new phone scam in Cumberland County

By Published:

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County have a warning for AT&T customers.

Residents in Hampden Township are reporting getting a call from someone claiming to be from AT&T.  According to police, the scammer would apologize for the customer’s dropped calls. and offer them 20 dollars per line for the inconvenience. The customer will then get a text asking them to change their password.

Police say that could give the scammer access to your personal information. AT&T says it will never ask you to do this. Police advise to just hang up on them, and report the scam to authorities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s