Police seek tips in 3 Lower Allen business burglaries

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for tips as they investigate three business burglaries in Lower Allen Township.

Theo’s Bar and Grille in the 3300 block of Hartzdale Drive, Royer’s Flowers in the 3000 block of Gettysburg Road, and the Subway in the 1000 block of Wesley Drive were all burglarized early Saturday between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Investigators on Thursday released surveillance photos of an unknown person believed to responsible for all three break-ins.

At two of the businesses, the burglar broke a glass door and window to get into the building. A rear door was broken open at the third business.

A black drop slot safe was taken from one of the businesses.

The unknown suspect is believed to be a male who possibly wore glasses and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black boots, and gray rubber gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.