Police ID woman who died in North Lebanon fire

By Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a woman who died in a fire in her North Lebanon Township home last week.

Rosalie J. Krissinger, 78, was alone in her home, in the 800 block of Kimmerlings Road, when the fire started in her living room Friday afternoon.

Neighbors said Krissinger used a wheelchair.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation.

