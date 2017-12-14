Police: Estranged husband kills wife, self on PSU Beaver campus

By Published:
Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting at the Penn State University campus in Beaver County in Monaca, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Police say a woman who worked at a Penn State satellite campus was apparently shot dead in the university parking lot by her estranged husband and the man then killed himself. (Kate Malongowski/Beaver County Times via AP)

MONACA, Pa. (AP) – Police say a woman who worked at a Penn State satellite campus near Pittsburgh apparently has been shot dead by her estranged husband in a university parking lot and he has killed himself.

Pennsylvania state police Lt. Eric Hermick tells WTAE-TV multiple shots were fired Wednesday afternoon near a Penn State Beaver dining hall.

An officer heard the shots and lots of screaming and responded to the scene. He found the food services worker and her estranged husband dead beside her car.

Penn State Beaver later issued an alert that shots were fired, saying the situation was contained and there was “no threat.”

Hermick says there was never a threat to the general campus population. About 650 students attend the school, but not many were on camps because it’s finals week.

The campus has been closed for the day.

