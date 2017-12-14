Pier 1 Imports recalls decorative glass pumpkins

By Published:

FORT WORTH, Texas (WHTM) – Pier 1 Imports has recalled more than 16,000 decorative glass pumpkins because the wooden stem can detach when picked up, causing the glass pumpkin base to fall and break.

The company has received seven reports of the wooden stems detaching, causing the glass pumpkin to fall and break and resulting in lacerations, including one incident which required stitches, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The glass pumpkins were sold at Pier 1 Imports stores at http://www.Pier1.com from June through November.

Consumers should return the glass pumpkins to their nearest Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or merchandise credit.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s