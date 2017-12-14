Pier 1 Imports recalls decorative glass pumpkins

FORT WORTH, Texas (WHTM) – Pier 1 Imports has recalled more than 16,000 decorative glass pumpkins because the wooden stem can detach when picked up, causing the glass pumpkin base to fall and break.

The company has received seven reports of the wooden stems detaching, causing the glass pumpkin to fall and break and resulting in lacerations, including one incident which required stitches, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The glass pumpkins were sold at Pier 1 Imports stores at http://www.Pier1.com from June through November.

Consumers should return the glass pumpkins to their nearest Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or merchandise credit.

