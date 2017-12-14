Peppermint Bark

By: Chocolates by Tina Marie

Ingredients:

  • ½ pound of dark chocolate
  • 1 ½ pounds of white chocolate
  • ½ cup of Crushed peppermint
  • Peppermint oil

Directions:

  • Melt dark chocolate, spread on your foil lined tray. Let sit to get firm.
  • Melt white chocolate, flavor with 2 or 3 drops of peppermint oil.
  • Mix ½ of your crushed peppermint into the chocolate and spread on top of your dark chocolate.
  • Top with remaining crushed peppermint.
  • Put in the freezer for 3 to 5 minutes, break apart and enjoy.

Watch the preparation and learn about Chocolates by Tina Marie’s offerings here: VIDEO

