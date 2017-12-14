Peppermint Bark

Ingredients:
- ½ pound of dark chocolate
- 1 ½ pounds of white chocolate
- ½ cup of Crushed peppermint
- Peppermint oil
Directions:
- Melt dark chocolate, spread on your foil lined tray. Let sit to get firm.
- Melt white chocolate, flavor with 2 or 3 drops of peppermint oil.
- Mix ½ of your crushed peppermint into the chocolate and spread on top of your dark chocolate.
- Top with remaining crushed peppermint.
- Put in the freezer for 3 to 5 minutes, break apart and enjoy.
Watch the preparation and learn about Chocolates by Tina Marie’s offerings here: VIDEO