Pennsylvania casino regulators hand down record fines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s casino gambling regulators slapped Mohegan Sun Pocono with record fines totaling $1 million for what it called failing to follow internal controls and doing business with unlicensed vendors.

The fines of $450,000 and $550,000, approved Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, were the board’s highest one-time fines since the agency was created in Pennsylvania’s original 2004 casino gambling law.

The bigger fine stemmed from an investigation into a scheme aided by a casino executive, a cocktail server and her boyfriend that authorities say stole more than $420,000 from Mohegan Sun Pocono in 2014 and 2015. All three are serving a prison sentence or on probation.

The smaller fine stemmed from doing business with unlicensed firms that operate restaurants in the casino and sell vouchers for dining and slots play.

In a statement, casino officials say they’ve agreed to pay the fines.