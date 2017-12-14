Pennsylvania budget chief predicts $30M surplus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania budgets have been seeing red for a long time – lots of red ink and budget deficits.

But the commonwealth has turned a corner, says Budget Secretary Randy Albright, who has his lists and has checked them twice. He declared Thursday that projections show Pennsylvania is on track to end the fiscal year with a $30 million surplus, a far cry from last year’s $1.5 billion deficit.

Albright said he sees no reason why any broad-based taxes will be necessary for next fiscal year. He says the state should be able to put $10 million into the Rainy Day Fund.

“We think we can end with responsible, modest but responsible surpluses that we can grow our Rainy Day Fund reserves in the future and exhibit a much greater fiscal health for the commonwealth now and going forward,” he said.

Albright said budgeting would be a whole lot easier if the legislature would pass a natural gas extraction tax, which he hopes it will do next year.