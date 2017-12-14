Millions of packages to pass through Harrisburg this holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The holiday season has begun and so has the uptick in packages sorted through the Harrisburg Processing & Distribution Center.

This holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service will handle about 850 million packages; of those, approximately 3 million will be sorted at the Harrisburg P&DC.

The equipment responsible for most of the heavy lifting is the Automated Package Processing System or APPS. On a regular day, it handles about 91,000 packages/parcels. During our busiest days, those numbers swell to 110,000.

Photojournalist Anthony Durso toured the 609,000 square foot facility to capture the APPS machine in action.