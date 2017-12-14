Man gets up to 358 years for shooting at police in Walmart lot

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Schuylkill County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for shooting at police officers outside a northeastern Pennsylvania shopping center two years ago.

Scott L. Sargent, 33, of Shenandoah, was sentenced Thursday in Luzerne County Court to 179 to 358 years in prison.

Sargent exchanged fire with police officers in a crowded Wilkes-Barre Township parking lot near a Walmart in October 2015. The officers pursued him behind the building where one of the officers shot him.

He was found guilty in October of all charges against him, including five counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

WNEP-TV reported that prosecutors at the sentencing hearing showed photographs of Sargent’s new tattoo: a skeleton skull and five tombstones bearing the names of the officers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.