Man accused of killing cop, fleeing for days to stand trial

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) – A man accused of killing a Pennsylvania police officer then leading law enforcement on a four-day manhunt with the help of his mother will stand trial.

A judge near Pittsburgh ruled Wednesday that 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt will face trial on charges that he fatally shot New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw last month.

Holt’s attorney says his client maintains innocence.

Prosecutors say Shaw was shot multiple times after the 25-year-old tried to pull a vehicle over for a routine traffic violation and ended up on a foot chase with Holt.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the driver of the vehicle testified that Holt was armed but said he drove off as the officer ran after Holt and didn’t hear any gunshots.

His mother has been charged with hindering his apprehension.

