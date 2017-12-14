‘Layaway Angel’ pays off balances at Elizabethville Walmart

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents of northern Dauphin County are expressing thanks to someone they will likely never meet.

Over the weekend, Bonnie Smith of Millersburg received an email from Walmart thanking her for her recent payment, and indicating her remaining balance was only $0.01.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Smith. “After the last payment I made, I still owed $119.”

Shortly after Bonnie received the email, she called her daughter Jamie, who also had an item on layway at the Elizabethville store.

“I hadn’t received anything yet,” said Jamie, also of Millersburg. “And then later that day, it came. Someone paid my layaway. It says $433. That’s almost a full paycheck. I was in shock.”

Jamie says she turned to social media, where she saw many others in the northern Dauphin community posting about the ‘Layaway Angel.’

“Thank you! Absolutely thank you!” said Jaime. “I wish I knew who they were. I understand they don’t want to be known, but if they’re watching this story on the news, I want to say thank you for impacting so many families during this season.”

“We have seventeen grandchildren and seven children, so it was a blessing,” said Bonnie, admitting she was moved to tears upon hearing about the payoff by an anonymous individual.

Both Bonnie and Jamie says they hadn’t used layaway for years, but on a recent shopping trip together, picked out items that were too large to fit in their car. Placing the items with layaway ensured they would have the items for Christmas, but allowed them to pick them up later.

“I was waiting for my brother to help me with his truck, and he just hadn’t gotten to it yet,” said Jamie. “Then I found out the balance had been paid. I feel so blessed. I truly hope that it helped people that are struggling. My plan is to now pay it forward, and I hope others do that as well. Do nice things for people. It could be maybe helping someone else pay off a bill, or just buying someone a cup of coffee or making cookies. When something like this happens to people who are having a tough time, I think you start to see people become happier and start doing nice things for others.”

A Walmart corporate spokesperson confirmed the layaway payoffs to ABC27 News, and offered a statement.

“When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be. The joy that comes from these transactions extends well beyond dollars and cents. We’re honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness,” said Tara Aston, Senior Manager, National Media Relations.

The amount of money paid for layaway items at the Elizabethville Walmart was not released, but the Smiths say based on conversations with store employees and others in the community, the estimated donation was around $50,000.