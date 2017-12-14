Lancaster County man detained while waiting for DACA application

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – 27-year-old Osman Enriquez is spending time in the York County Prison.

The father of one had been was looking to celebrate his son’s first birthday on Saturday.

Enriquez had been protected by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which covers children brought to the United States without legal authorization.

Officials with Church World Service in Lancaster County said that Enriquez was in the middle of his renewal process, but they said his application got stuck in the mail.

Enriquez was pulled over during a traffic stop this week on Interstate 83 and was then taken to York County Prison on a federal detainer.

Officials with CWS, who were helping Enriquez with his renewal process, said this may be the first case of its kind. They also said more cases like this could follow.

On Thursday faith leaders, Enriquez’s attorney, a friend, and CWS officials held a press conference on Enriquez’s behalf. They all told reporters that the case is alarming.

“It’s infuriating because we did everything right and he did everything right,” Carrie Carranza, an Immigration Legal Counselor with CWS, said. “Now he’s being punished in the worst way, treated like a prisoner.”

Enriquez’s attorney said his client has a bond hearing scheduled for December 26.