IRS says bill could benefit taxpayers by Feb

By Published:
FILE - In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. Contrary to widespread perceptions, the IRS still appears to be enforcing the unpopular Obama-era requirement that most people carry health insurance or risk a fine. The agency says it will automatically reject electronic returns for tax year 2017 that don’t specify if the taxpayer had health insurance. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The IRS says taxpayers could begin seeing less money withheld from their paychecks “as early as February” if Congress passes a Republican tax overhaul plan this month.

The agency says in a statement released Wednesday night that it “is continuing to closely monitor the pending legislation in Congress,” and “taking the initial steps to prepare guidance on withholding for 2018.”

The IRS says it expects to issue new withholding guidance in January reflecting the new legislation.

The bill would provide generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans. Middle- and low-income families would get smaller tax cuts, though President Donald Trump and GOP leaders have billed the package as a huge benefit for the middle class.

