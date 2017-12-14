House attempts to sanction lawmaker who hasn’t come to Harrisburg in 5 months

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It happened three times this week in the state House.

“I call on Representative Mike Carroll with respect to the leaves of absence,” Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny) said at the beginning of session Monday.

Carroll (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne) spoke for a mere five seconds, but it was unprecedented.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise to object concurrent with Rule 64A to the excused absence of the gentleman from Lackawanna,” Carroll said, referring to Rep. Kevin Haggerty (D-Lackawanna).

One lawmaker publicly questioning the attendance of another lawmaker is unheard of and rare.

How rare?

“Our parliamentarian who has been here many, many, many decades, I mean many decades, and it’s the first time he’s ever seen it,” House GOP spokesman Steve Miskin said.

Haggerty has not come to Harrisburg to participate in the legislature since July. He’s had more than 20 consecutive absences. Most of them were officially marked E for excused.

But not anymore. All three session days this week, a different Democrat rose to object to his absence and his name didn’t get an E on the official vote tally.

“This is the first time any of us saw an X next to the name of the representative,” Miskin said.

Haggerty did not return calls seeking comment but has previously said he needs to stay in his district with his young children as he and his wife divorce. His legislative colleagues aren’t buying it.

Haggerty has even united conservative Republican Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler) and liberal Democrat Rep. Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia). They frequently clash and agree on virtually nothing. But on this, they’re in lockstep.

“I think there is no excuse for a legislator not showing up at work,” Sims said. “We are both paid and elected to be here. If he does not come back, he should be removed from his office.”

“I think if somebody’s gonna get a paycheck they ought to show up for work,” Metcalfe said. “If they’re not showing up for work they shouldn’t be in that position any longer.”

Haggerty’s fellow Democrats insist Haggerty’s absence is also having an impact on their work. There was a procedural motion this week to force an extraction tax bill onto the floor. It needed 101 votes to pass. It got 100. Had Haggerty been here, his colleagues believe, he would have been a yes and it would’ve moved to the floor for discussion.

Haggerty now has three unexcused absences. If he gets five, he could be held in contempt. Again, that would be uncharted territory.

“It’s never happened before. We’ve never done it,” said Miskin, who concedes it’s a bit murky as to what exactly will happen to Haggerty if he’s held in contempt.

We could all find out come January.

“You got a new year and hopefully a new beginning, and hopefully, Representative Haggerty gets whatever it is figured out and gets down here and represents the 64,000 people of his district,” Miskin said.