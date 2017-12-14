Higashi Jewelry: A Gift for Him or Her—Alor

By Published:

Carrie’s back at Higashi Jewelry and Eyewear to check out some unique, steel-based jewelry by Alor. Not only are there bold and dazzling accessories of every kind for the lady in your life—men may find a few things they’d love to sport as well!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s