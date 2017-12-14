Harrisburg man accused of child sexual abuse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges.

Joshua A. Brough, 34, was charged Wednesday with rape, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, indecent assault of a person less than 16, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

Police said the assault took place in a Susquehanna Township home.

Brough was arraigned on the charges and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 21.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.