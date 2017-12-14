Harrisburg airport adds breastfeeding pod

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A new breastfeeding pod at Harrisburg International Airport is meant to give moms a comfortable space to nurse or pump.

Employees at the airport have fought for the nursing suite for three years.

The airport is now home to a Mamava nursing pod. The Pinnacle Foundation paid $14,000 for the pod. It gives mothers a private and comfortable space to pump or nurse.

Before, they had to use a bathroom or just do it out in the open.

“It’s difficult carrying a pump to and from work with you, and getting the support from your employer, to have to shut your door for 20 minutes or go find someplace to pump, that’s a lot of the problems I had when I nursed my children,” airport property administrator Eric Mariano said.

The pod has outlets and USB ports for a mother’s charging needs. It’s also spacious enough to fit a mom with multiple kids.