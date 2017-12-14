FCC gets millions of fake public comments on ‘net neutrality’

Before the Federal Communications Commission repealed the Obama-era “net neutrality” rules Thursday, the agency was inundated with comments from the public. It turns out some of that feedback was fake, and it could have been made in your name.

Millions of fake public comments were entered on the FCC’s website using real names and addresses. On the surface, the feedback seemed legit, but someone possibly used your name to spread their agenda.

To see if your name was used, go to https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/, scroll down and enter your name, then click on Pennsylvania to help refine the search. If anything pops up, you can click on it and see what was written.

There’s really not much you can do about it. While the FCC recognizes there are millions of fake comments, there reportedly is no plan to remove them. There are reports that people notified the FCC that their names were used falsely and were told to give their own real feedback.

We checked with some experts who say it’s not impossible to track down the people behind the fake feedback, but it would be difficult and the chances of any criminal charges are not likely because there was no financial gain or theft.

As far as security concerns, the names and addresses are public information. When that information is combined with a birth date and social security number is when identity theft becomes a concern, but its always a good idea to keep an eye on your accounts and check your credit report.