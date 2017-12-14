Daybreak’s Holiday Home Cooking: Ali teaches James how to make festive desserts

Daybreak’s Holiday Home Cooking series continued Thursday with Ali Lanyon putting her co-anchor, James Crummel, to work in the kitchen.

Ali taught James how to make cream cheese frosting and cookies from a box of cake mix.

As you can imagine, hilarity ensued.

Cream cheese frosting

1 brick cream cheese, softened

1/2 stick butter, softened

5 cups confectioners sugar

1 tsp vanilla

milk

Combine ingredients, except for milk, and blend with a hand mixer. Add milk as needed to desired consistency.

“Cake mix” cookies

-via Sally’s Baking Addiction on Pinterest

1 box (18.25 oz) vanilla/white cake mix, such as Duncan Hines

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 large eggs

1/3 cup vegetable/canola oil or melted coconut oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup sprinkles

Preheat oven to 350F. Line large baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix together the cake mix and baking powder. Set aside. In a smaller bowl, whisk together the eggs, oil, and vanilla by hand. Add the egg mixture to the cake mixture and stir to form a dough- stir vigorously until all of the pockets of dry cake mix are gone. Gently mix in the sprinkles – you do not want to dye the cookie dough by over-stirring the sprinkles.

Drop rounded 1-inch balls of dough onto prepared baking sheet. Bake for 9 minutes – do not let the cookies get brown. Allow to cool on baking sheet for 3 minutes; they will be very soft at first. As they cool, the tops will settle down so you will not have to press the cookies down yourself. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container, for up to one week. Cookies freeze well, up to 2-3 months.