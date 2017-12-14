Cops: Man lured wife saying had gifts for kids, shot her

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting at the Penn State University campus in Beaver County in Monaca, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Police say a woman who worked at a Penn State satellite campus was apparently shot dead in the university parking lot by her estranged husband and the man then killed himself. (Kate Malongowski/Beaver County Times via AP)

MONACA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man who shot and killed his estranged wife and then himself had lured her outside her job at a Penn State satellite campus by saying he had Christmas presents for their children.

Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer says 49-year-old Lesli Kelly, of Midland, died of multiple gunshot wounds in the attack Wednesday just before 4 p.m. near the Penn State Beaver dining hall.

Gabauer says 52-year-old William Kelly, of Aliquippa, died of a gunshot wound to the head.

State police Lt. Eric Hermick says Kelly was carrying wrapped presents as he approached his former wife.

He says the man then opened fire on the unsuspecting woman, then turned the gun on himself.

Hermick says there are indications that there were domestic issues, child support issues and that the estranged husband was harassing her.

